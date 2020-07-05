July 5, 1932 - March 5, 2020 Helen Korba Jaye, 87, of Littleton, Colorado, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jean Caryl Jaye. Born on July 5, 1932, in Yonkers, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Vasil Korba and Mary Demko Korba. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lynchburg for over 40 years, and had a long career with Framatome Technologies before retiring in 1997. In 2004, she relocated to Littleton, Colorado, to be near her daughter's family and her three beloved grandchildren. She was active in the senior community in Littleton, Colorado, and a member of Abiding Hope Lutheran Church. Helen is survived by her daughter, Jeanette (David) Jenks and grandsons Jacob and Ian Jenks, of Littleton, Colo.; granddaughter, Julia Jenks of Peoria, Ill.; sister, Evelyn (Dennis) Golden of Conn.; nephew, John (Emily) Golden and family of Minn.; niece, Jennifer (Mark) Lownik and family of Va.; extended cousins of Colorado and other extended family in the Midwest and along the East Coast. A graveside interment will be held for Helen at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park, 5196 Fort Ave, Lynchburg, Va., with a luncheon to follow at Charley's Restaurant, 707 Graves Mill Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Helen's name to: The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, https://www.lls.org/ or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 7336 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send online condolences to the family, please visit https://allstatescremation.com/tribute/details/192821/Helen-Jaye/obituary.html#tribute-start All States Cremation 3200 Wadsworth Blvd., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Jaye, Helen
