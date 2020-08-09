Jennings, Nancy Anderson

January 6, 1943 - August 3, 2020 Nancy Anderson Jennings, 77, went home to be with The Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020, while surrounded by family at her home in Lynchburg. Jesus said, "Come unto me all you who labor and are heavy with burden and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28. Nancy was born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 6, 1943, to parents, James and Helen Anderson. She spent her career in the hospitality industry working mostly at Harvey's Motel and The Hampton Inn in Lynchburg. She especially loved her work while being selflessly dedicated to taking care of those around her. She was also a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lukin Jennings and brother, J.C. Anderson. She is survived by her sister, Julia Knight (Lyle) of Chesapeake Beach, Md.; and two sons, Tim (Karen) Jennings of Forest, Va., and James (Shawn) Jennings of Rustburg, Va. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Grace, Christopher (C.J.), and Sarah. We would like to thank the staff of Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and Centra Hospice for their loving care during her last days. The family will receive visitors on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, Va. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery located in Gladys, Va., officiated by Patrick Hubbard II. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Restoration Hill Community Fellowship, 128 Chesterfield Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send condolences, please visit www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, Va.
