Jessee, Roy Earl

May 6, 1937 - July 26, 2020 Roy Earl Jessee, 83, loving husband, father and grandfather, of Forest, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was married to Edna Roberts Jessee for 61 years. Born in Lynchburg on May 6, 1937, he was a son of the late Warren and Polly Adams Jessee. He was a United States Veteran, having served in the United States Army; retired after 33 years from B & W; enjoyed traveling, especially cruising, where he loved to see the world and was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Wendy Hall (Robert) and their children, Matthew and Grant, Holli McMillan (Tom); and their two children, Jessee and Thomas all of Waxhaw, N.C.; and a sister, Shirley Wewetzer (Jim). A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Rev. Brad McMullen. The family will receive friends an hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Kathleen Paul and the staff at Pearson Cancer Center for the love and support shown to Roy and his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider National D-Day Memorial, PO Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.