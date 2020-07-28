Jones, Charles Edward
0 entries

Jones, Charles Edward

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Charles Edward Jones "Bo" departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born on November 4, 1947, to the late James L. and Helen M. Jones. He was preceded in death by his son, Clarence Mosby; one brother, Hezekiah Jones; and a devoted nephew, Rondell Mosby. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Jones; his children, Charles Mosby (Kristina) and Patty Jones; mother, Irma Jones; siblings, James Jones, Cora Jones, Jewel Garland (Ernest), Marshall Tweedy and Nelson Jones (Jean), and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Dr. MD Mays, officiating. The interment will be held at the Ivy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504

Jones, Charles Edward
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert