Jones, Charles Edward

Charles Edward Jones "Bo" departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born on November 4, 1947, to the late James L. and Helen M. Jones. He was preceded in death by his son, Clarence Mosby; one brother, Hezekiah Jones; and a devoted nephew, Rondell Mosby. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Jones; his children, Charles Mosby (Kristina) and Patty Jones; mother, Irma Jones; siblings, James Jones, Cora Jones, Jewel Garland (Ernest), Marshall Tweedy and Nelson Jones (Jean), and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Dr. MD Mays, officiating. The interment will be held at the Ivy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504
