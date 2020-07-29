Jones, Charles Edward
Charles Edward Jones "Bo" departed this life on July 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born on November 4, 1947, to the late James L. and Helen M. Jones. He was preceded in death by his son, Clarence Mosby; two brothers, Hezekiah Murrell and Rogenat Lee Jones; and a devoted nephew, Rondell Mosby. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Jones; his children, Charles Mosby (Kristina) and Patty Jones; mother, Irma Jones; siblings, Cora Rogers, Jewel Garland (Ernest), Marshall Tweedy (Pam), Nelson Jones (Jean), and Mary Ann James; devoted in-laws, John Mosby, Marchant Mosby, Mae Louise Thomas (JR), Aurelia Mosby (Ronnie), Clara Mosby, Clarence Mosby, and Gladystine Mosby; a devoted friend, Roger Reed, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, Father-figure and friend. He retired from Marvin Templeton, after 30 years with the company. He enjoyed fishing, going to races and being in comfort of his home. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg VA 24504

