Kenneth Preston Jones, of 380 Crosstie Lane, Rustburg, Va., departed this life on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born August 7, 1959, to the late Lovelena Jones and Charlie Hancock. Kenny joined New Free Springs Baptist Church at an early age. He served on the Deacon Board, Vice-President of the Usher Board, sang on the Gospel Choir and Men's Chorus. He graduated from Rustburg High School in 1979 and played football. Kenny had a passion for sports and loved coaching. Kenny leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Rodney Easley; two granddaughters, Kaila Ethridge and Marlie Easley; one brother, Mandel Hancock (Diane), aunts Phyllis Jones, Carolyn Banks, Gracie Jones, and Marguerite Jones; uncles: Charles Jones (Patricia), Sam Jones (Carol), Albert Jones (Delilah), Donnie Jones (Lisa), and Arthur Jones (Helen); and a host of cousins; other relatives, and close friends. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at New Free Spring Baptist Church, Rustburg, with the Rev. Waddell Jones, officiating. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg VA 24504
Jones, Deacon Kenneth Preston
