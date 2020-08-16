Jones, Margaret Crawley

Margaret Crawley Jones, 98, of Spring Mill Road, Concord, died on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Glover Hunter Jones Jr. Born in Akron, Ohio, on September 21, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Tweedy Crawley and Sam Jones Crawley. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Director of Volunteer Services in Campbell County for 15 years. Margaret was a weather and rainfall observer for the National Weather Service for over 50 years. She is survived by two sons; G. H. Jones III (Emily) and Samuel Moseley Jones (Carol); three grandchildren, Jeffrey Hunter Jones (Angie) of Concord, Melissa Jones Hale (Jason) of Lynchburg, Caitlyn Jones Zavosky (Steve); six great-grandchildren, Andrew Hunter Jones, Harris Daniel Jones, Emily Hunter Hale, Sadie Jean Zavosky, Joseph Altman, and Carl Moseley Jones; and a brother, Richard F. Crawley of Akron, Ohio. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service is planned for the immediate family only at Early's Chapel United Methodist Church by the Rev. James Martin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Reedy Spring Masonic Lodge #203, 195 Long Mountain Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24504 or Concord Rescue Squad, PO Box 48, Concord, VA 24538. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
