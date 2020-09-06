Jones, Melvin Theodore

Mr. Melvin Theodore Jones, 75, entered into eternal peace on Friday, September 4, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife, Paulette E. Jones; two daughters, Lisa Reed and Angela Revely (Benjamin) and three grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Altha Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Forest, Va. Community Funeral Home directing.
