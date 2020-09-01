Karnes, William "Ray"

William "Ray" Karnes, 88, of Bedford, passed away at Lynchburg General Hospital on Sunday, August 30, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Bedford County, on May 7, 1932, a son of the late James Miller Karnes and Merton James Karnes. He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Karnes. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mae Cheek Karnes; daughters, Rhonda D. Karnes of Concord, and Kimberly K. Mitchell and husband, Keith, of Huddleston; grandchildren, Austin Mitchell of Lynchburg, Ethan Mitchell and wife, Chelsey, Jonathan Mitchell and wife, Emily, and Lauren Mitchell McKinney and husband, Adam, all of Evington; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Grace K. Johnson of English Meadows, Hazel Gray of Vinton, and Anne Duncan of Bedford. Ray graduated from Bedford High School in 1951 and retired from Rubatex after 42 years of employment. He was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church in Bedford. He was a lifelong farmer and was known for his love of animals and gardening. He took delight in decorating for Christmas and helping others in selfless acts of kindness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with the Rev. Vernon DeLong and the Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Interment will follow in Suck Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.