You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keesee, June Booth
0 entries

Keesee, June Booth

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

June Booth Keesee (81) of Lynch Station, Va., passed away at home on Sunday, August 9th, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Janice Fraser officiating. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's paper. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Keesee, June Booth
To send flowers to the family of June Keesee, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 12
Graveside
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
11:00AM
Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery
171 Mt. Hermon Road
Lynch Station, VA 24571
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert