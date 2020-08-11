Keesee, June Booth

June 17, 2020 - August 9, 2020 June Booth Keesee (81) of Lynch Station, Va., passed away at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born June 17th, 1939, in Concord, Va. She graduated from Concord High School and attended the Phillips School of Business. After graduation, she worked for General Electric where she met Roger, her devoted husband of almost 60 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Neal of Roanoke, Stephanie Bodie (Jim) of Henrico and Michael (Gina) of Williamsburg; and two sisters, N.Y., Campbell of Lynchburg and Millie Cimino of Arizona. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Nicole, Michael Jr., Megan, Joshua, Meredith, Jessica, and Hayden; plus several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Nannie Tweedy Booth; a brother, Marshall Booth and sister Patricia Blair. After living in Lynchburg for many years, the family relocated to Williamsburg, VA where June worked for the College of William and Mary Bookstore and the College Shop on Duke of Gloucester Street. After retirement, Roger and June returned to the family farm in Lynch Station. The family would like to thank the UVA ICU unit nurses and doctors and especially her caregivers, Carolyn, Eleanor, Nancy and Angie. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or New Concord Presbyterian Church 5588 New Chapel Road, Concord, Va., 24538. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.