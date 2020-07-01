Walter Carroll Kelly, 74, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Emma Holdaway Kelly. Born January 12, 1946, in Richmond, Va., he was the son of the late George Alexander and Margaret Wilson Kelly. Mr. Kelly was a retired Engineering Project Captain with Lynchburg Steel and was a veteran of the Virginia Army National Guard. He was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, Mr. Kelly is survived by one daughter, Julia Epperson and husband Anthony of Forest; one son, Chase Kelly and wife, Kelly of King George, Va.; two sisters, Virginia Bobbitt and husband, Darrell of Lynchburg and Juanita Mayberry and husband Ronnie of Stafford, Va.; one brother, Calvin Kelly and wife Faye of Goode, Va.; and three grandchildren, Kayla Bried, Russell Bried Jr. and Brodie Epperson. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Mark Brown officiating. Interment with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Friends are invited to pay their respects and sign the guest register, Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
