Keyser, Eleanor

November 5, 1932 - August 11, 2020 Eleanor Johnson Keyser, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, N.C. Born and raised in Lynchburg, Va., she was a 1950 graduate of E.C. Glass High School. She also attended Madison College and Lynchburg College. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Robert "Bert" Keyser; daughter, Gentry Barrett (Duane); and grandchildren, Hunter Barrett (Caroline) and Courtney Barrett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro or the Alzheimer's Association, N.C. Chapter. A private service for family only will be held. Condolences may be made at www.wakefuneral.com. Wake Funeral and Cremation 600 Gathering Park Cir.

