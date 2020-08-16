Keyser, Eleanor

November 5, 1932 - August 11, 2020 Eleanor Johnson Keyser, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, N.C. Born and raised in Lynchburg, Va., she was a 1950 graduate of E.C. Glass High School. She also attended Madison College and Lynchburg College. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Robert "Bert" Keyser; daughter, Gentry Barrett (Duane); and grandchildren, Hunter Barrett (Caroline) and Courtney Barrett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro or the Alzheimer's Association, N.C. Chapter. A private service for family only will be held. Condolences may be made at www.wakefuneral.com. Wake Funeral and Cremation 600 Gathering Park Cir.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.