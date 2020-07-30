Keyser, Joseph Harvey
0 entries

Keyser, Joseph Harvey

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Beloved husband, brother, father, friend, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Joseph Harvey Keyser, died at home on July 28, 2020. Family and friends are being welcomed to honor his life during a visitation at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lynchburg, from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020. His funeral mass will be celebrated there at 11 a.m. For more information please go to www.tharpfuneralhome.com.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Keyser, Joseph Harvey
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Keyser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert