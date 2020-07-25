Kidd, Leslie C.

Leslie C. Kidd, 66, of Concord, died on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Nelson County on July 16, 1954, a son of the late Willie Cabel Kidd and Mildred Coffey Kidd. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Elwood Kidd; and nephew, Jimmy Nelson Kidd. Leslie is survived by one son, Chris Kidd of Concord; two daughters, Krystal Kidd and Tammie Kidd of West Bend, WI; six grandchildren, Corey, Selena, Alexis, Alayna, Kyra, and Kyndra Kidd; one brother, Cecil Kidd of Madison Heights; three sisters, Ursula Martin of Amherst, Nancy Coleman of Madison Heights, Shirley Marsh of Appomattox; numerous nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Timothy Greer. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
