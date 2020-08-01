Kiser, Doris Estelle Willoughby

February 17, 1942 - July 29, 2020 Doris Estelle Willoughby Kiser, 78, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was the wife of Ronald G. Kiser Sr. Born on February 17, 1942, in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Myrtle Willoughby Sr. Mrs. Kiser was a graduate of Nelson County High School and Liberty University. She was a Unit Manager for Home Interiors and Gifts. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Kiser is survived by two sons, Ricky A. Kiser (Joyce) of Amherst, and Ronald G. Kiser, Jr. (Tarah) of Virginia Beach; stepdaughter, Tama Lynn Deel (Arnold) of Richlands, Va.; one sister, Joann Proehl; one brother, Edward Willoughby Jr.; her grandchildren, Nick Kiser (Heather), Makellah Mann, Addison Kiser, Brayden Kiser, Cullen Kiser, and Brixton Kiser; step grandchild, Ethan Deel; and her great-grandchildren, Marleen and Zane Kiser. The family will receive friends and family from 4 until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Rick Rasberry officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at Briarwood Memorial on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family (434) 929-5712.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.