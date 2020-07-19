Krause, Nancy Anne
July 13, 1939 - July 13, 2020 Ms. Nancy Anne Krause was born on July 13, 1939, and returned to the Lord on Sunday, July 13, 2020. She lost her battle with lung cancer. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Grace Campbell; as well as her brothers, Gene Campbell and Jimmy Campbell. She is survived by her brother, Seorge Campbell (Fariba) of Staunton; her children, Eugene Stratton (Margo) of Lynchburg, Deborah Stroud (Billy) of Varina, David Stratton of Sandston, and Mark Stratton of Sarasota, Fla. She is also survived by her companion, Michael Cunningham and dear friend, Scott McGregor. She leaves behind her granddaughters, Carla Jones, Stephanie Stratton and Pamela Davis; along with five great-grandchildren. Her pets, Buddy and Anabel will surely miss her. Her family thanks all who loved her and provided moral support. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for the care that was provided and her nurse, Yolanda. We would also like to recognize her friends she has made during her time practicing the word of Jehovah. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. A family gathering will took place at her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, with food and fellowship. Social distancing and masks were practiced.

