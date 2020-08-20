Krippl, Edeltraud "Trudy" Jacklitsch

Edeltraud "Trudy" Jacklitsch Krippl, 84, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Helmuth Krippl. Born in Yugoslavia, on May, 23, 1936, she was a daughter of the late John Jacklitsch and Maria Jacklitsch. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Marea Michelisch and Helga Petsche, both of New York, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Msgr. Michael McCarron officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
