Kurtz, Barbara Jane Dawson

Barbara Jane Dawson Kurtz, 75, of Forest, Va., died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family. She was the wife of Kelly James Kurtz Sr. for 54 years. Barbara was born Saturday, May 26, 1945 in Lynchburg, daughter of the late Raymond Lee Dawson and the late Janie Miles Dawson. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter Wendy Kurtz Eubank, and her husband, Scott, and a son, Kelly James Kurtz Jr., and his wife, Alyssa. She was also the proud grandmother of five grandchildren. Barbara graduated from Brookville High School in 1963, and was blessed to have the friendships of many classmates through the years. While attending Lynchburg College, Barbara met Kelly and they married 10 months later. She was an educator at heart, and taught elementary school before she stayed home with her children until they were teenagers. She returned to her career as a high school guidance counselor at Heritage High School and director of guidance at Jefferson Forest High School. She finished her teaching career at Lynchburg College, training future educators. She was also a co-trustee with Walker Trusts, which disperses scholarships and funds to those who have sustained losses through fire, flooding, etc. She was proud of her three college degrees and the positive impact her life had on children, adolescents, and college students. Her love for teaching carries on through her daughter, also a teacher. Barbara also enjoyed quilting and cruising, and made friends wherever she went. While she loved to travel the world, the family farmhouse and beach were her favorite places to be with Kelly and her family. She also loved watching her children and grandchildren doing what they loved, from sports and music, to travel and theater. She was happy to just be together, with family or with friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of Barbara's life will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Tom Bryant officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to Park View Mission, 2420 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA, 24501; or The Well Church, PO Box 2565, Forest, VA, 24551. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
