Langley, Bruton Attaway

Bruton Attaway Langley, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Bruton was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on September 15, 1936, the fourth of Elizabeth Knight Langley and Isaac Lewis Langley's four children. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anne Martin Langley and their three children, Lydia Knight Langley, Christopher Clark Langley and his wife, Page Benham Langley and their children, Christopher and Julia; and Stewart Cannon Langley and his wife, Natalie DuBose Langley and their children, Cannon and Elle. Also surviving are his two sisters, Betty Knight Daniel (Mrs. Edward West Daniel) of LaGrange, Georgia, and Joan Langley Harrod (Mrs. Karl Leroy Harrod) of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Nicola Denise Martin (Mrs. Oscar Stewart Martin, Jr.) of Lynchburg; brother-in-law, William Walker Martin and his wife, Margaret Weber Martin, of Lynchburg, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Isaac Lewis Langley Jr. He was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and Lynchburg College, now University of Lynchburg. Bruton was a developer, property manager, and investor. He was co-founder and president of the Lynchburg Property Managers Association. He was a founder of Metropolitan Bank in Lynchburg and served as a director of Sun Trust Bank/Roanoke and its predecessors, Crestar Bank, and Colonial American Bankshares Corporation for twenty-seven years. He envisioned the fountain in the James River at the foot of Ninth Street and organized other business owners who donated their resources and services to create and donate the fountain to the City of Lynchburg in 2004. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Spring Hill Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg, 1101 Madison Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504, or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, www.Cancer.org, or a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
