Lawhorne, Juanita Marie "Nita"
August 7, 1946 - August 7, 2020 Juanita Marie Lawhorne "Nita", 74, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, in Jonesboro Cemetery. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967

