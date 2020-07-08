Lawrence, David Siddons

March 20, 1944 - July 5, 2020 David Siddons Lawrence, 76, of Lynchburg entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was the husband of Martha Holt Lawrence for over 43 years. David was born on March 20, 1944 in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Walter Dudley Lawrence and Mabel Siddons Lawrence. David honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Parker Hannifin as a Lead Press Set-Up Technician and was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Joe Lawrence (Lillian) of Lynchburg; a sister, Doris L. Witt (Roy) of Madison Heights; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A Celebration of Life service for David will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Putt officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the West Lynchburg Baptist Church Building Fund. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
