Layne, Fred Warren

July 13, 1952 - July 30, 2020 Mr. Fred Warren Layne, age 68, of Gladys, passed away on July 30, 2020, in Brookneal. He was the son of Mr. Samuel Lee Layne and Mrs. Betty Poe Layne. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal, with interment at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery in Naruna. Viewing will begin on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
