LeCompte, Walter "Brit" Brinton

Walter "Brit" Brinton LeCompte, 100, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. A memorial service for Brit will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

