Lee, Marjorie Lopez

Marjorie Lopez Lee, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Marjorie was born September 19, 1924, in Quantico, Virginia, into a Marine Corp family, the daughter of Juanita Dolores Tavarez, and Master SGT Andres Lopez Jr. Marjorie was the oldest girl in the family, surrounded by five brothers and two sisters and thrived in a military environment. Marjorie was part of the "greatest generation" of daughters who left home to work for the war effort during World War II. She moved to Washington D.C., where she worked for the Federal Bureau of investigations from 1942 - 1952. She loved Washington D.C., and this is where she met the love of her life, her husband John, and they married in 1947, and started a family. They lived in Washington D.C., until 1965, when Marjorie and John opened several businesses in Ann Arbor, Michigan, from 1965 - 1997, and then, in turn, retired to Lynchburg, Virginia. Marjorie was considered the matriarch of her immediate family of brothers and sisters, nieces, and nephews, and her house was open to all families throughout the years. She is predeceased by her husband, John Truman Lee, and her parents. Also predeceased are her immediate family members, Ralph, Andy, and Edward Lopez and Ginny Philips. She is survived by her three children, Judy Frantz and her husband, Dr. David Frantz of Lynchburg, Va., Barbara Lee, and her husband, Clarence Glover of Miami, Fla., John Andrew Lee, and his wife, Maria Bobiles Lee of Singapore and Chicago. Marjorie is survived by her brothers Edmund Lopez, Richard Lopez, and sister, Eleanor Webb. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelly Gaputis (Andrew), Mary Katherine Taylor (Lewis), Tristan Lee, Lauren Lee; and her great-grandchildren, Adeline and Rosemary Gaputis. She's also survived by her nieces and nephews, Carolyn DeMatteo, Edward Lopez Jr, Emily Rogier (John), Michele Lopez, Marjorie Phillips, and John Webb (Emmary). Marjorie was a devoted member of St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Ann Arbor, Michigan) and Holy Cross Catholic Church (Lynchburg, Virginia). Together she and her husband, John supported and volunteered in their community with various organizations including but not limited to "Meals on Wheels", Kiwanis International and Boy and Girl Scouts of America. Marjorie s love of gardening and of her beloved plants through the years has been an example to her children who strive to match her dedication (especially her petunia garden). The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Summit and Hospice of Lynchburg for their excellent care of Marjorie. In recognition of the pandemic and to protect us all, the family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make donations may consider Holy Cross Catholic Church, attn. Food Pantry Ministry, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24505 or the Blue Ridge Conservation-Hillside Garden Club, C/O Kris Lloyd, 1700 Parkland Drive, Lynchburg, VA, 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.