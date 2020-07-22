Lee, Terry Dean
Terry Dean Lee, 56, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, July 20, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

