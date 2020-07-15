Lewis, Oscar James

Oscar James Lewis, 86, of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A Celebration of Oscar's Life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg with the Rev. Don Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at the Lynchburg Baptist Cemetery. Military Honors to be performed by American Legion Post #16. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
