Linthincum, Delagardo Lee ¿Ricky¿

Delagardo Lee "Ricky" Linthincum Pastor Delagardo Lee "Ricky" Linthincum transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A public viewing will be held at Amazing Grace Outreach Church at 2012 Grace Street, Lynchburg, Va., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m., and also at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home at 608 Main Street, Altavista, Va., on Thursday, August 5, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. In compliance with the Governor's orders all those in attendance will be required to wear a face mask. Graveside services will be by private and by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Amazing Grace Outreach Church. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.