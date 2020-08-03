You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linthincum, Delagardo Lee ¿Ricky¿
0 entries

Linthincum, Delagardo Lee ¿Ricky¿

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Delagardo Lee "Ricky" Linthincum Pastor Delagardo Lee "Ricky" Linthincum transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A public viewing will be held at Amazing Grace Outreach Church at 2012 Grace Street, Lynchburg, Va., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m., and also at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home at 608 Main Street, Altavista, Va., on Thursday, August 5, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. In compliance with the Governor's orders all those in attendance will be required to wear a face mask. Graveside services will be by private and by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Amazing Grace Outreach Church. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.

Linthincum, Delagardo Lee ¿Ricky¿

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert