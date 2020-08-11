You have permission to edit this article.
Lipscomb, Helen Cash
April 4, 1953 - August 8, 2020 Helen Cash Lipscomb, 67, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521. www.whittenparkavenue.com.

