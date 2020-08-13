Lipscomb, Loretta

Loretta Harris Lipscomb, 87, of Appomattox, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Clyde Earl Lipscomb for 70 years. Born in Phenix, October 31, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Bessie Evans and James Monroe Harris. She is survived by three children, Edward L. Lipscomb and wife, Netta, C. Wayne Lipscomb and Rhonda Kay Lipscomb; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Glenn Thomas Harris and David Warren Lipscomb; a granddaughter Loretta Virginia Lipscomb; and two sisters, Juanita Harris Hensley and Sarah Harris Hensley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Lipscomb Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at her residence. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. A special thanks to Janice Noblin and Debbie Moore for their loving care of Mrs. Lipscomb. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.