Lloyd, Eva Lee Scott

July 23, 1921 - July 22, 2020 On the morning of July 22, 2020, one day shy of her 99th birthday, Eva Lee Scott Lloyd entered through the gates of Heaven with her beautiful smile and happy heart. Eva was born on July 23, 1921, to the late John H. and Annie B. Scott. She married Kenneth Lloyd and from that union, a son, Arnold Scott Lloyd was born. She now joins them in their Heavenly home. In addition to her parents and son, she was preceded in death by two brother and six sisters. Eva is survived by her sister, Mary Rosser. Also surviving is her niece, Gloria Spradlin Baity (Bucky) who was like a daughter to her. Other survivors include her dear friend, Sue Douthat, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Eva was employed by General Electric for a number of years and was a charter member of Leawood Baptist Church. One of her greatest pleasures was preparing lunch after church for all to enjoy followed by supper after Sunday night services. She loved the Lord with all her heart. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by Pastor Dwight D. Weaver. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
11:00AM
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
