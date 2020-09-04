Loving, Christopher Odell

Christopher Odell Loving, 51, of Lynchburg, Va., went to meet his Lord and Heavenly Family on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Roxanne Charles Loving and son, Shaquille Brooks. A viewing will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The public may also view from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020. A private funeral service will be held. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines masks and appropriate social distancing will be required. Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 918 5th St., Lynchburg, Va., 434-846-1337.
