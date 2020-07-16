Loyd, Richard "Dick" Carol

Richard "Dick" Carol Loyd of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully the morning of July 13, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by his family. Dick was born on October 10, 1926. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Dorothy "Dot" Brown Loyd; his parents, Samuel Aston and Katherine "Kackie" Loyd; and two brothers, William "Boe" Loyd and Allen Loyd. He is survived by his brother, S. Aston "Ackie" Loyd; sister-in-law, Mildred Brown Wiesener; five children, Richard Carol Loyd Jr. (Linda), Anne Loyd Elmore (Bob), David Burton Loyd (Sue), Laurie Loyd Sattenfield (Charlie), and Nancy Loyd Tsoleas (Mike); as well as his five grandchildren, Jessica Loyd Payne (David), Robert Aston Loyd, Taylor Nicole Tsoleas, Travis Robert Elmore, and Nicholas Richard Tsoleas. Dick was a caring and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. He is greatly missed but will be remembered with joy. Dick was a proud veteran of World War II and served in the U.S. Army and Air Force. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in mechanical engineering, class of 1951. He was a Hokie for life. Dick worked as an engineer for B&W during his long and successful career. He enjoyed the outdoors immensely frequently bicycling, hiking, and visiting the mountains. He and the love of his life Dot built their home in 1964 where they raised their five children. In his spare time, he loved to play bridge and volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and at Virginia Baptist Hospital, bringing comfort and cheer to everyone. A graveside celebration of his life will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make any desired donations in his name to the Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity, 360 Alleghany Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.