Madison-Anderson, Doreatha

April 4, 1934 - July 31, 2020 Doreatha Madison-Anderson, 86, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home from 12 until 2 p.m. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
