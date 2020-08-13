You have permission to edit this article.
Markham, Jane Whorley
Markham, Jane Whorley

Jane Whorley Markham, 67, of Big Island, died on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1953, a daughter of the late George Herman Whorley and Viola Whorley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers. She is survived by her husband, John Wayne Markham; daughter, Ashley Markham; and a son, Jason Markham. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry Ross officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

