Markham, William Lee

William Lee Markham, 63, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Lee was born to the late Harold Markham and the late Elizabeth Goff Markham. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Leslie Burks Markham; two children, Latrina Markham, and Jeffrey Markham; three brothers, Robert Markham, Chanan Markham, and Anthony Markham; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg with a Celebration of Lee's life to follow at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Tharp Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Virginia Memorial Park. Because of Lee's love of animals, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Lynchburg Humane Society 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
