Marstin, Rhoda Williamson

Mrs. Rhoda Williamson Marstin, 91, of Brookneal, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late R. E. Marstin Jr. Rhoda was born in Red House on October 1, 1928, to the late Mr. Henry Sam Williamson and the late Mrs. Alice Rush Williamson. She was a faithful member of Hat Creek Presbyterian Church, where she was the oldest living member. Rhoda was also a homemaker and co-owner of Marstin's Peach Orchard. She loved flowers, birds, gardening, cooking, caring for her family and was one of the best chitterling cooks in Hat Creek. She is survived by her son, Ronald Marstin (Trish) of Brookneal; grandchildren, Taylor Carwile (Daniel), Brad Marstin, both of Brookneal, Rob Riddlebarger (Kim); great-grandchildren, Blake and Sydney Riddlebarger all of Bedford; a special great-grandson, Robert "Little Bobby" Carwile of Brookneal; sister, Jessie "Jane" Baldwin of Spout Springs; numerous nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Cheryl Swint; daughter, Marguerite Riddlebarger of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Lisa Riddlebarger, Nick Riddlebarger of Concord. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bobby" Elva Marstin III. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Hat Creek Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Dick Bosewell with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of Ronald and Trish Marstin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hat Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery fund, c/o Hope Marstin, 188 Mebs Way, Brookneal, VA 24528. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
