Martin, Audrey Tweedy

May 4, 1927 - August 9, 2020 Audrey Tweedy Martin, 93, of Gladys passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. Her loving daughter and granddaughter by her side. She was the wife of the late Robert Lee Martin. She was born May 4, 1927, in Campbell County, a daughter, of the late William Rayford Tweedy and Mary Ethel Wright Tweedy. She was a long time member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She loved God, her family and her country. She was proud to be an American of Irish decent! Audrey was employed at Courtland Manufacturing in Brookneal, where she retired after 20 years. She was an avid quilter for many years she was proud that one of her quilts ended up as a gift in Japan. She was also a longtime member of RSVP volunteers and preformed with the "Good Timers". She loved going on bus trips, reading and a good cup of joe. She is survived by a daughter, Shirley Martin Garrett of Gladys; a brother, William Rayford "Bill" Tweedy Jr.; two sisters, Hazel Francis and Linda Goff (Nelson); two grandchildren, Jerry Lee Garrett and Carrie Amanda Garrett; six great grandchildren, Skylor River Draughn (Sarah), Mikayla Lercyak, Aubrey Lercyak, Donny Woody, Miranda Garrett and Julianna Garett. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol T. "Dixie" Caldwell and Maude Tweedy Bailey. Due to Covid-19 there will be a graveside service conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Wesleybury United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Jonathan Falwell. The family will receive friends following the service at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider a charity of your choice. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA 24554
