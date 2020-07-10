Martin, Dollie B.

Dollie Blanks Martin, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jesse W. Martin. Born in Pittsylvania County, June 26, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Jesse W. Blanks and Ora Dillard Blanks. Dollie and Jesse were longtime members of Old Forest Road Baptist Church, now Redeeming Grace. She was active in her church and was a strong Christian. Although she did work outside the home in years past, her primary focus was her family, she was always a support for her husband and children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and cousin. One granddaughter, Allison Paris, preceded her in death. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Linda Taylor of Richmond; her son, J. Kenneth Martin and his wife, Becky of Charlotte; one brother, Gerald Blanks of Spout Spring; five grandchildren, James Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Jason Martin, Stephen Martin and Jessica Shaw and ten great-grandchildren. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
