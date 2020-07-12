Martin Jr., Oscar Stewart

January 13, 1942 - June 27, 2020 Oscar Stewart Martin Jr. was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on January 13, 1942, to Lydia Smiley and Oscar Stewart Martin. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Nicola Denise "Nikki" Martin and five daughters, and their husbands, Eleanor Martin "Misti" Berry and her husband, Shay of South Royalton, Vermont; Blair Martin Petteway and her husband, Steve of Apex, North Carolina, Anne Martin Esposito and her husband, Richard of Indered Farm, Bedford County, Virginia, Lauren Martin Smith and her husband, Jason of Raleigh, North Carolina; Christine Valentine and her husband, David of Lynchburg, Va; and his grandchildren, Aiden Valentine, Emma, Addison, and Easton Petteway; Oscar and Lucile Esposito; and Sutton and Lawson Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Anne Martin Langley and her husband, Bruton and his brother, William "Bill" Martin and his wife, Margaret Weber 'Margi' Martin of Lynchburg; many loving nieces and nephews and even more devoted friends. He retired from Ashland Corporation to focus his energies on Indered Farm which his parents purchased in the 1940's. He managed "the girls", his herd of Black Angus cows and mastered the nuances of cutting hay. Throughout his life, he really loved the outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman,one memory to share isof Stewart as a small child on rainy days, sitting contently for hours on a stool in the kitchen with his fishing line submerged in a bucket of water. Even then, he knew it was about so much more than just the catch. One could always find Stewart in the farm's machinery shed, welding or fixing an engine. When not tinkering, he could be found sitting in his chair by the woodstove surrounded by family and friends. He was generous, hearty, a legendary storyteller with an undeniable physical presence and a smile that will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date on Indered Farm, which will be Stewart's final resting place. Memorial gifts may be made to Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 1065 Lee Jackson Highway, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503 or Centra Foundation, 1920 Atherholt Road, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service-Wiggington Road Chapel 811 Wiggington Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502
