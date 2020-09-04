Martin, Melvin J.

 Skip to main content
Melvin J. Martin, 82, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his residence. He was the devoted husband of Roberta Hudson Martin for sixty-one years. Born on March 27, 1938, in Amherst County, he was the son of the late Melvin Connie Martin and Patty Floyd Martin and was also preceded in death by a sister, Virginia M. Bryant. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry after more than 38 years of service and was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe. Melvin enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, enjoyed working on the family farm and taking care of his cattle. In addition to his wife, Mr. Martin is survived by two sons, Tim Martin and wife, Barbara and Dwayne Martin and wife, Sylvia Anne, all of Amherst; three sisters, Hilda M. Bobbitt (Mineral) of Amherst, Ozelia M. Hamilton and special friend, Les, of Madison Heights, and Barbara M. Turille (Stuart) of Lynchburg; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery with The Rev. Brian Clabough and The Rev. Dwayne Martin officiating. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the First Baptist Church of Monroe Building Fund. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

