 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin Sr., Jeff Henry
0 entries

Martin Sr., Jeff Henry

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

February 14, 1956 - August 27, 2020 Jeff Henry Martin Sr., 64, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 14, 1956, in Lakewood, New Jersey, son of Henry G. and Ruth V. Martin. Jeff was the owner of Jeff Martin Heating & Air. He served his country in the United States Air Force, enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his grandkids. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Martin. Survivors are three children, Jeff H. Martin Jr. (Tiffany), Christina Hudson and Stephen Sibold; six brothers and sisters, Linda Martin, Patricia Johns (Percy), John Martin, Scott Martin (Brenda), Peggy Jones (Joey) and Christopher Martin; four grandchildren, Silas Martin, Eliza Martin, Henry Martin and Tyler Pettry; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

+1 
Martin Sr., Jeff Henry
+1 
Martin Sr., Jeff Henry

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert