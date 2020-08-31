Martin Sr., Jeff Henry

February 14, 1956 - August 27, 2020 Jeff Henry Martin Sr., 64, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on February 14, 1956, in Lakewood, New Jersey, son of Henry G. and Ruth V. Martin. Jeff was the owner of Jeff Martin Heating & Air. He served his country in the United States Air Force, enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his grandkids. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Martin. Survivors are three children, Jeff H. Martin Jr. (Tiffany), Christina Hudson and Stephen Sibold; six brothers and sisters, Linda Martin, Patricia Johns (Percy), John Martin, Scott Martin (Brenda), Peggy Jones (Joey) and Christopher Martin; four grandchildren, Silas Martin, Eliza Martin, Henry Martin and Tyler Pettry; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.