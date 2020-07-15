Martin, Steve Franklin

February 26, 1950 - July 11, 2020 Steve Franklin Martin, 70, of Amherst passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on February 26, 1950, in Charlottesville, to Homer and Christine Martin. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Warren Martin. He married Debra Wood on July 2, 1977, in Nelson County. He retired from VDOT and was a member of Bethel Church of the Brethren in Arrington. Steve is survived by his wife, Debra; daughter, Patty Beatty (Ray); sons, Austin Martin (Jessica) and Michael Martin; and two brothers, Harold (Jo) Martin and Ronnie Martin. He was a beloved grandfather of five grandsons, Zachary Beatty, Dylan Martin, Jackson Beatty, Devin Martin and Peyton Martin. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Bethel Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Arrington, with Kenneth Wayne "Sonny" Martin and Brenda Martin officiating. Friends may view Steve following the graveside committal and the family will receive friends at the pavilion adjoining the social hall of the church. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Virginia (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.