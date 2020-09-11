 Skip to main content
Martin, Tearl
Martin, Tearl

February 21, 1933 - September 08, 2020 Tearl Martin of Amherst, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 08, 2020, at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday September 13, 2020, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with pastor, the Rev. Harris, eulogist. Interment will be in the Martin Family Cemetery. Family and friends may view on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m., Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Avenue

