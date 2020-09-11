Martin, Tearl

February 21, 1933 - September 08, 2020 Tearl Martin of Amherst, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 08, 2020, at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday September 13, 2020, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with pastor, the Rev. Harris, eulogist. Interment will be in the Martin Family Cemetery. Family and friends may view on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m., Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Avenue
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.