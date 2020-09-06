Martin, William E.

William Eugene Martin, 70, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving companion of Hazel Rigney for 30 years. Born on Monday November 7, 1949, in Amherst, he was a son of the late Robert Dawson Martin and Gracie Hartless Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. In addition to Hazel, he is survived by three sisters, Rachel Yeatts of Altavista, Alice Lyons of Lynchburg, and Agnes Stinnett of Richmond; one stepson, Oakie Rigney; a stepdaughter, Ellen Murray of Rustburg,; two stepsons, Shean and Bradley Rigney; two special people he treated as his own grandchildren, Rachel Penny and her daughter, McKayla Penny; many nieces, nephews, friends; and his two special Border Collie fur pets, Nippy and Little Bit. He was a loving and giving person that would give you the shirt off of his back if felt you needed more than him. Enjoyed working in his garden, being outside, and most of all fishing. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be share with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.