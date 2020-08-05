Mason, Audrey Jeanne

July 17, 1946 - August 2, 2020 Audrey Jeanne Mason, 74, of Evington, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Ruby D. Hall of Evington, and her brother Ralph Hall of Evington. She is survived by her sister, Doris Little of Evington; her brothers, Beattie and Roger Hall and sister-in-law, Joy; her daughters, Kimberly and husband, Eddie Poore of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Karen and husband, Kevin Barbery, of Myrtle Beach, S.C..; and sons, Darryl and his wife, Tina Mason, of Evington, Va., and Gary and wife, Angel Mason, of Amherst, Va. She had 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren that love her dearly and will miss her terribly. Also she has numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that she loved. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Salem Methodist Church in Evington, Virginia.
