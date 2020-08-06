Mason Jr., John Eber

January 7, 1934 - August 3, 2020 John was a wordsmith and a teacher of the heart. He knew the power of a word. He wrote, and more often edited and used his words to encourage, affirm and bring love and humor. His life was rich with family, good books and community works. A friend recently noted his "amazing capacity to really be with you, when you were in his presence, he not only invited you into his heart, he kept you there." Too many words, he would clean this obituary right up. So in his honor here is a list bullet points of his life in family, work, and volunteerism. He was very thankful for the loving helping hands from Generation Solutions, Centra Hospice, and Bentley Commons this past year. If you are seeking a way to honor his memory please consider a donation to the Knights Club of Mountain View UMC or any children's reading program. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
