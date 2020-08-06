You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason Jr., John Eber
0 entries

Mason Jr., John Eber

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

January 7, 1934 - August 3, 2020 John was a wordsmith and a teacher of the heart. He knew the power of a word. He wrote, and more often edited and used his words to encourage, affirm and bring love and humor. His life was rich with family, good books and community works. A friend recently noted his "amazing capacity to really be with you, when you were in his presence, he not only invited you into his heart, he kept you there." Too many words, he would clean this obituary right up. So in his honor here is a list bullet points of his life in family, work, and volunteerism. He was very thankful for the loving helping hands from Generation Solutions, Centra Hospice, and Bentley Commons this past year. If you are seeking a way to honor his memory please consider a donation to the Knights Club of Mountain View UMC or any children's reading program. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

+1 
Mason Jr., John Eber
+1 
Mason Jr., John Eber
To plant a tree in memory of John Mason, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert