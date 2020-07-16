Massie, Norman Gray

Norman Gray Massie, 86, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Amherst County, on May 20, 1934, son of the late Samuel B. Massie and the late Stella H. Massie. Shirley T. Massie, his wife of over 50 years preceded him in death. He later married the late Carrie S Turner Massie. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Polly Fix and a daughter-in-law, Marie Debrell Massie. Norman was a member of Midway Baptist Church and retired from Davis H Elliot. In his spare time he enjoyed farming and was generally a true outdoorsman. He is survived by three sons, Michael Gray Massie, Kenneth N. Massie and his wife, Pat, and Tommy Massie; two brothers, Dallas Massie and Alvin Massie; and three sisters, Ocie Jones and husband, Henry, Jean Weigand and husband, Leo, and Stella Harlow. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Midway Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church following the visitation with Pastor Johnny Roberts and Pastor John Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Allwood Cemetery. Based on current guidelines and for everyone's safety, the family and the church request that you adhere to the requirement of wearing a face mask to attend the services. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
