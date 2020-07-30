Mathews, Robert "Joe" Bernard

October 21, 1929 - May 5, 2020 Robert "Joe" Bernard Mathews, 90, of Madison Heights, passed away on May 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Allan Monfils officiating. The family requests those who attend to where face masks and to adhere to the social distancing rules due to COVID-19. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, www.whittenmonelison.com, (434) 929-5712.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Mathews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.