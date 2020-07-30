Mathews, Robert "Joe" Bernard
October 21, 1929 - May 5, 2020 Robert "Joe" Bernard Mathews, 90, of Madison Heights, passed away on May 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Allan Monfils officiating. The family requests those who attend to where face masks and to adhere to the social distancing rules due to COVID-19. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, www.whittenmonelison.com, (434) 929-5712.

