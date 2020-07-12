May, Linda
September 24, 1946 - July 4, 2020 Linda Faye Clements May, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Lynchburg September 24, 1946, she was the only child of the late Luther Daniel Clements and Gladys Alma Smith Clements. She was blessed with three loving sons, Geoffrey Stuart May (Kristina), Gershwin Randall May (Susan), and Anthony Wayne May (Patricia). She was a caring and loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Linda loved her family and liked nothing more than having everyone together for meals. She also enjoyed sewing, crochet, reading, cooking, and Crafts. She was a charter member of Timberlake Christian Church where she served God through many different capacities. Linda had been a volunteer worker with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Virginia (CASA) for several years. In lieu of flowers memorials may take the form of contributions to Timberlake Christian Church or CASA of Central Virginia, or Lynchburg Food Bank. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

